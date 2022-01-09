Coldstack (CLS) Price Hits $1.59

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $631,513.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00003750 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00058942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00083944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.61 or 0.07516775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00071721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,375.73 or 1.00021290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

