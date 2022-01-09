Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

