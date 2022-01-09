Commerce Bank Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in MetLife by 385.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 81.3% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

