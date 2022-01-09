Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $164.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

