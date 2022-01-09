Commerce Bank Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,284,000 after buying an additional 115,634 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

