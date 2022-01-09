Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 149,225 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

CHD opened at $103.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

