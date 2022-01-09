Commerce Bank Purchases 9,579 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

