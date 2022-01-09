Commerce Bank Sells 4,074 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $3,888,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 43,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.90 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.39.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

