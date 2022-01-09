Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 6,155 Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,492,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,053,000 after buying an additional 382,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,412,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,985,000 after buying an additional 212,801 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 17.3% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,071,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 158,277 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 62.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 231,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 88,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $373,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AEF opened at $7.93 on Friday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.