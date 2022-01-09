Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $803,000 Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.85.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $184.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.14. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $184.38 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

