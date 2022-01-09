Comparing Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) & SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brigham Minerals and SilverBow Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 1 5 1 3.00 SilverBow Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.84%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.65%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals 0.29% 5.94% 5.24% SilverBow Resources -5.87% 87.03% 13.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brigham Minerals and SilverBow Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 13.88 -$57.99 million ($0.11) -203.71 SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 2.01 -$309.38 million ($1.41) -15.62

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SilverBow Resources. Brigham Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

