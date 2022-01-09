Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after acquiring an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Ambarella by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 406,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after buying an additional 154,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $157.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -189.88 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.61.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

