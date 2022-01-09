Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,625,000 after buying an additional 411,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $71.41 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.