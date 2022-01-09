Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,693 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,142 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,432,000 after acquiring an additional 793,783 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE opened at $32.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $32.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

