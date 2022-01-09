Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 288,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after buying an additional 130,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 116,672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after buying an additional 94,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,742,000.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

