Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 106,168 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,168 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.