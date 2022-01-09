Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 265 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,653,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $78.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

