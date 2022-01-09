Condor Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.01.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $129.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

