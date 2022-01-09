Condor Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 10.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $218,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 786,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 107.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.