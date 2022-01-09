Condor Capital Management Purchases 1,279 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $379.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

