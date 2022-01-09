Condor Capital Management Sells 240 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.95 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

