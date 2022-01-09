Condor Capital Management Sells 476 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.04. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

