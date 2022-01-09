Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) versus Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications -10.01% 12.16% 1.17% Nuvera Communications 18.72% 10.73% 5.88%

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Nuvera Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.30 billion 0.57 $36.98 million ($1.65) -4.58 Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.77 $9.84 million $2.35 9.36

Consolidated Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Consolidated Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvera Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Consolidated Communications and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The firm offers communication solutions including high-speed Internet, data, digital television, phone, managed and cloud services, and wireless backhaul over a fiber optic network. The company was founded by Iverson A. Lumpkin on August 10, 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.