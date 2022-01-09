Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.
Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.10.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
