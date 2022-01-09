Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.10.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

