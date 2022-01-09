Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.50-10.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.99.

NYSE STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.46. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.10.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.