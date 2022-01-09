Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $285.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.10.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $246.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.46. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.