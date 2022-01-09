Contrasting CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies 6.95% 2.89% 2.51% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies $6.14 million 12.17 -$5.77 million ($0.13) -101.38 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 13.65 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -43.58

Sanara MedTech has higher revenue and earnings than CollPlant Biotechnologies. CollPlant Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanara MedTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CollPlant Biotechnologies and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

CollPlant Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.27%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.35%. Given CollPlant Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CollPlant Biotechnologies is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies beats Sanara MedTech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix. The company was founded by Oded Shoseyov in June 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.