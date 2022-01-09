Contrasting Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) & Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Impel NeuroPharma and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impel NeuroPharma N/A N/A -121.15% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -108.90% -65.74%

86.7% of Impel NeuroPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Impel NeuroPharma and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impel NeuroPharma N/A N/A -$45.80 million N/A N/A Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$129.07 million ($4.52) -3.69

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Impel NeuroPharma and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impel NeuroPharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Impel NeuroPharma currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 411.36%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $60.25, suggesting a potential upside of 260.99%. Given Impel NeuroPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Impel NeuroPharma is more favorable than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Impel NeuroPharma beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine. The company is also developing INP105, an upper nasal formulation of olanzapine for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in autism spectrum disorder; and INP107, an upper nasal formulation of carbidopa/levodopa for the treatment of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

