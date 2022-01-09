Contrasting MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MFA Financial and Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 111.03% 11.25% 3.91% Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MFA Financial and Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $359.38 million 5.67 -$679.39 million $0.65 7.11 Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MFA Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MFA Financial and Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

MFA Financial currently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.62%. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $14.10, suggesting a potential upside of 52.10%. Given Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

