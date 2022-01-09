CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CONX opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. CONX has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

