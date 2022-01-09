Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 550,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $3.83 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $798.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

CJREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.