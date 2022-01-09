CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $25,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its stake in CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CoStar Group by 849.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

