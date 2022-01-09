Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $630.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $520.00 to $630.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $540.41.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $536.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $237.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $538.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.99. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.