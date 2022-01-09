County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $340,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $214.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

