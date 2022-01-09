Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

CPG opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after buying an additional 12,719,056 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,923,000 after buying an additional 11,568,811 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,650,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 564.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 1,428,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after buying an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

