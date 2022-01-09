Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $19,160.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $19,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $10,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $9,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $10,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $10,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $9,860.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $10,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $11,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $4.76 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXDO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.