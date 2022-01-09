Critical Analysis: Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) & Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brilliance China Automotive and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.22%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

