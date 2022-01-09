Critical Analysis: EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EzFill and Group 1 Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive $10.85 billion 0.32 $286.50 million $30.63 6.24

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EzFill and Group 1 Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A Group 1 Automotive 0 2 3 0 2.60

Group 1 Automotive has a consensus price target of $236.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.56%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares EzFill and Group 1 Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive 4.23% 33.92% 11.49%

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

