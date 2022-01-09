Critical Review: Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) vs. SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Source Capital and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Source Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.63%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Source Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Source Capital has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Source Capital and SuRo Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Source Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 199.57 $75.34 million $9.18 1.37

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Source Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Source Capital and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Source Capital N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 10,823.94% -2.83% -2.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Source Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Source Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Source Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 63.4%. SuRo Capital pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Source Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Source Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock selection approach, focusing on such factors as high liquidity, relatively unleveraged balance sheets, and long-term ability to earn above-average returns on capital to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 2500 Index, the S&P 500 Index, and the Nasdaq Composite Index. Source Capital, Inc. was formed in June 1, 1968 and is domiciled in the United States.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

