CRYPTO20 24-Hour Volume Hits $48,480.00 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00009262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $154.68 million and approximately $48,480.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00064197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005491 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,992,041 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

