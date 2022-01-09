CryptoZoon Price Hits $0.0031 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $3.14 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00085523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.73 or 0.07498114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00071871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.21 or 1.00221270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003228 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 770,717,385 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

