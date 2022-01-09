CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

