CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Given New C$2.30 Price Target at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock opened at C$1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.68 million and a P/E ratio of -5.84. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.82.

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

