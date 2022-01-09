Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $680.07 Million

Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post sales of $680.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $679.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $681.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $668.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,364,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,162,000 after acquiring an additional 88,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after acquiring an additional 423,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.83. 89,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,230. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

