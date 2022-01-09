CVCoin (CVN) Price Hits $0.10

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $5,410.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00058746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00084899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.24 or 0.07512584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,138.60 or 1.00267782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003223 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

