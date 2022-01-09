CyberMiles Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $284,319.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,060.14 or 0.99963556 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00038499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.00311701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00086766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001858 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

