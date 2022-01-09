Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter.

CYXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

CYXT traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. 258,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

