D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $92,911,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $25,209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $24,733,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $15,776,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $12,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

