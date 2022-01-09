Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

About Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

