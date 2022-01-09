Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,800 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of PCG opened at $12.21 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

